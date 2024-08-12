The Difference Between Cream Cheese Pie And Cheesecake

Just when you thought it was safe to define dessert, along comes cream cheese pie getting all up under the moniker of cheesecake when it really isn't. Of course, the two do have enough similarities to perpetuate this confusion. To clear up any uncertainty, it's worth exploring their differences.

Cream cheese pie is a no-bake pie that, like cheesecake often does, sits on a graham cracker crust. It consists of less than a handful of ingredients — usually a package of softened cream cheese, some sweetened condensed milk, and a bit of lemon juice to add a not-quite-pucker-your-lips tanginess to it. Some cream cheese pie recipes also call for powdered sugar or vanilla and will substitute heavy cream for condensed milk on occasion.

Even fancier iterations of the recipe might also top the sweet treat with fruits in syrup, like cherries, berries, or apples (in all fairness, that's not so different from cheesecake). Overall, the texture of cream cheese pie is fluffier and lighter than its baked, arguably better-known, counterpart.

