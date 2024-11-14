Do Fast Food Sauce Packets Expire?

If you opened up a drawer in your kitchen and a pile of Taco Bell mild packets came out, we wouldn't judge you. Stocking up on unused condiment packets is something all fast food lovers have done at some point, whether they're leftover from the time you ordered In-N-Out's secret menu Flying Dutchman or McDonald's classic hamburger. But more often than not, they end up sitting around longer than one intends for them to. Beware, as these sauces do generally expire.

Now you won't usually find a clear-cut expiration date on the packet's label. It would more likely be found on the bulk box that holds all these packets and gets sent to the restaurant, which goes unseen by the customer. A good rule of thumb to follow is that most of these sauces, such as ketchup, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, mustard, and salad dressing, usually last for up to a year at most if stored properly in a cool, dark environment. Once that timeline has approached, though, its optimal flavor is likely to decline and you should start to be wary of using them.