This Classic McDonald's Burger Is Still One Of The Best On The Menu

It's not called classic for nothing. The standard hamburger at McDonald's is the quintessential fast food burger. While it has evolved a little since it was first sold in the 1940s (the patty is now flash frozen, the buns are softer and more buttery, and the onions are caramelized), a time-traveling fan should still relish (sorry) today's classic hamburger.

In her ranking, Katie Melynn notes the burger's pleasing taste and texture. It's a well-balanced hamburger in terms of bun, burger size, and overall flavor. The condiments are simple (ketchup, mustard, pickles, and finely chopped onions), but work well together. There's just enough to make it satisfying, but not so much as to dominate the 100% beef patty that's seasoned with salt and pepper. Another big advantage is its portability. Without layers of patties, cheese, and lettuce, the buns don't slide around and nothing spills out. When eating in the car, at your desk, or on a city sidewalk, this can be a huge plus.

Another reason the Classic McDonald's Hamburger wins out over other options is cost. It's a core component of one of the cheapest fast food kids' meals out there, but the burger is also a good deal on its own. HackTheMenu prices it at $2.69 (may vary by location), which exceeds inflation a bit: The original 15-cent burger in 1949 would cost about $1.99 today. But considering a fast food burger averages about $8.41 in 2024, per Bloomberg, you could enjoy three hamburgers from McDonald's for that price.