How To Keep Insulated Grocery Bags Sanitary For Frequent Shopping

As more shoppers adopt eco-friendly habits, reusable insulated bags have become a common sight, especially with states like California banning single-use plastic bags. Stores such as Aldi, which we have a whole shopping guide on, have also encouraged the shift by charging for disposable bags. While Trader Joe's mini tote bags are something of a status symbol, they also have limited edition insulated bags in a rainbow of colors, and mini insulated totes that sell out within hours. Whether you sport a Trader Joe's bags or have another favorite, it's important to remember that these bags need to be cleaned regularly, because, well, they can get pretty gross — accumulating germs and odors over time. Fortunately, cleaning insulated shopping bags is easy, so you can make sure they are always in good shape for your frequent shopping trips.

To clean your insulated bags, disinfect the interior with anti-bacterial wipes, a disinfecting spray, or warm soapy water. Make sure to pay extra attention to the seams, where germs and dirt can build up. Then, dry the bag with it turned inside out. This cleaning routine should be followed after each use, especially if there are spills or drips. If you forget to clean your bag every time, ensure it's done every other time to prevent illness or cross-contamination between foods.