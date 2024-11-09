How To Freeze Fresh Okra For Later

Okra is a soul food staple that's remarkably versatile and can be used in a variety of ways, from pickling to frying. Generally in season from summer to early fall, if you're fortunate enough to pick up or grow some fresh okra, you'll want to ensure that it lasts. Fortunately, okra freezes really well and can be kept in the freezer for up to a year.

When freezing okra, you should thoroughly wash the pods and dry them before cutting off the woody stems. Just be sure not to cut too far down and expose the seeds. At this point, you can either blanch the okra or lay it on a baking sheet to freeze for a few hours before putting it in a freezer bag. While okra can be frozen without blanching, the process can be important for deactivating enzymes so okra can maintain its fresh color and flavor. To blanch okra, add the pods to boiling water with small pods (under 4 inches) blanching for three minutes and large pods (over 5 inches) blanching for four minutes. After blanching, remove pods from boiling water and immediately place them in ice water for the same amount of time that they've cooked.

Once your okra is cooled, you can freeze them as-is or chop them into pieces. Whole okra can be good for frying or roasting, while slices or rounds are better for gumbos and sauteed dishes. If you're unsure what you plan on cooking, consider leaving some whole and slicing up others so you have a bit of both on hand.