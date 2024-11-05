Soft Cheeses Sold At Aldi And Others Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

This recall is the latest in what seems to be an increasingly common pattern. Earlier this year, Boar's Head deli meat was recalled for listeria contamination. Even more recently, food items such as frozen waffles were recalled over listeria concerns along with about 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, also recalled for listeria contamination. Additionally, Costco has recalled its smoked salmon for potential listeria contamination.

This seemingly steady stream of recalls has proven to be incredibly disruptive to consumers, who have lost trust in the nation's food safety standards. According to a September Gallup poll, there has been a decrease in those who had trust in the nation's food safety standards. The newest recall certainly does nothing to help with this slip in confidence.

As for the latest recall, retailers who may have the affected products in stock have been made aware of the situation and will remove the products from shelves as soon as possible. Consumers who have any of the affected products should discard them or return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund, even if they've already eaten some of the contents.