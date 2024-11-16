The Wholesome Origin Story Of How Mississippi's State Fruit Became The Blueberry

Every U.S. state has an official state flag, bird, and license plate, usually telling us something special about each place. Georgia is known for its peaches, which is why the fruit decorates the plates of its vehicles, and it's the state fruit. Florida has its oranges, of course. But not every state has an official state fruit — such was the case for Mississippi — until a passionate group of schoolchildren decided to make a change.

At Mannsdale Upper Elementary School in Madison, Mississippi, two fourth-grade classes were inspired by a classroom discussion on civic engagement. They learned that a group of kids in Kansas lobbied for their state's fruit to be the plum, and the Mississippians had to wonder: Did their own state have a fruit — and was it possible to declare one? From this curiosity, "Project Blueberry" was born.

Teacher Lisa Parenteau decided to encourage her students to pursue legislation for an official state fruit. While the children played during recess, they came up with ideas for what the state fruit should be, and, in typical fourth-grade fashion, polled their favorite fruits. Parenteau had another idea: choosing a fruit based on Mississippi's unique history and agriculture. Her students agreed that the blueberry fit the bill. And after weeks of hand-made letters and signs, they finally received a verdict from the state. With full bipartisan approval, Governor Tim Reeves signed the legislation in 2023 making blueberries the official state fruit. A happy win for American democracy.