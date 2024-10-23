What Makes Blueberries Naturally Blue?

There is so much you can do with blueberries it's no wonder they're one of the most popular fruits in America. However, when trying to choose the best pint of blueberries at the grocery store, have you ever wondered how the fruit gets its signature color and why the berries don't appear blue when mixed into baked goods? Seeing that blue isn't a color that occurs naturally often, this conundrum stumped both foodies and scientists for quite a while. Fortunately, science has found the answer.

Blueberries get their color thanks to their epicuticular coating, which gives them their waxy appearance, also known as bloom. Epicuticular waxes are fascinating to scientists, as they provide a resistance to bacteria and pests, while also affecting the cleaning and wettability of a plant. When examined under an electron microscope, scientists discovered that this coating on blueberries is comprised of nanostructures, which affect the dispersion of blue and UV light (via Science News). This is what makes the fruit appear blue to the human eye.

Researchers from several European universities and institutes sought to understand exactly how deep a blueberry's color goes, sharing their findings in the Science Advances journal in 2024. To do this, they removed the top waxy layer, which revealed a dark blue, almost black hue. When the entire skin layer was removed, the flesh had a red color, caused by the high amount of anthocyanins in blueberries, which are integral to the fruit's multifaceted color.