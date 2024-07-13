Anthony Bourdain Always Made A Stunt Turkey, And You Should Too

Anthony Bourdain's "stunt turkey"is the stuff that Thanksgiving photos are made of. It's dressed to the nines, with just the right of caramelizing on the skin and a scent that wafts strongly in the air, making our mouths water. Or so it seems. The stunt turkey is the one you put on the table for photos, the one that garners the "oooohs" and "aaahhhs" from guests. However, because white meat cooks differently than its dark counterparts, the breast will be slightly dry, even with a good coating of white gravy, while the wings and thighs are just right. But it sure does look good when you put it on the table.

The stunt turkey stands in contrast to the "business turkey," which, according to Bourdain's book "Appetites," might be broken apart, with the legs and wings cooked at different times from the breast. Each piece of the business bird is supremely seasoned and perfectly cooked. It's a larger bird than the stunt turkey, earmarked for true enjoyment with enough leftovers to be sent home with guests. The difference between the two birds comes down to looks versus taste, with the stunt turkey being the former and the business turkey being the latter.