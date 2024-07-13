Anthony Bourdain Always Made A Stunt Turkey, And You Should Too
Anthony Bourdain's "stunt turkey"is the stuff that Thanksgiving photos are made of. It's dressed to the nines, with just the right of caramelizing on the skin and a scent that wafts strongly in the air, making our mouths water. Or so it seems. The stunt turkey is the one you put on the table for photos, the one that garners the "oooohs" and "aaahhhs" from guests. However, because white meat cooks differently than its dark counterparts, the breast will be slightly dry, even with a good coating of white gravy, while the wings and thighs are just right. But it sure does look good when you put it on the table.
The stunt turkey stands in contrast to the "business turkey," which, according to Bourdain's book "Appetites," might be broken apart, with the legs and wings cooked at different times from the breast. Each piece of the business bird is supremely seasoned and perfectly cooked. It's a larger bird than the stunt turkey, earmarked for true enjoyment with enough leftovers to be sent home with guests. The difference between the two birds comes down to looks versus taste, with the stunt turkey being the former and the business turkey being the latter.
How to handle two turkeys
It can be a daunting to think about cooking two birds on Thanksgiving. However, it is possible to cook two turkeys at the same time in a standard oven. The best way to accomplish this is to roast the stunt turkey whole and the business turkey in parts. Note that the thighs from both birds need to have an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, per USDA guidelines.
The stunt turkey is the smaller of the two, around 8 to 12 pounds. Cook it by following our basic turkey recipe, which includes provisions for roasted vegetables. You'll cook the whole bird, along with stuffing or seasonings you'll put into the cavity of the turkey. Allow for 13 to 15 minutes of cooking time per pound of bird. Generally speaking, a 12 to 16 pound bird should feed about eight to 10 people. However, since you'll have two birds, it's okay if the stunt turkey is on the small side. To determine if the stunt turkey is fully done, stick a meat thermometer into the thigh of the bird. If it's 165 degrees Fahrenheit, then it's done. Because dark meat takes longer to cook, the temperature of the thigh, not the breast, is the most important on the stunt turkey.
Roasting the business turkey
Your business turkey should be at least 8 to 12 pounds, though it can be larger. Cut it into pieces: breasts, thighs, wings, and legs. You can brine the whole bird in marinade before cutting it if you've already created a brine for your stunt turkey. Alternatively, you can try the injection method of marinating, which doesn't require you to dip the bird.
This "broken up bird" will also cook at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can roast your vegetables separately. The business turkey requires more work because you'll be removing pieces from the oven at different times. The breasts need to cook for at least 35 to 40 minutes; their internal temperature should be 155 degrees Fahrenheit, which prevents the white meat on the bird from drying out.
The thighs and wings require higher temperatures at 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This could be done in as little as 30 to 40 minutes. But depending on the oven, the dark meat may require more time before it's ready to be served. Don't leave this to chance. Use your meat thermometer to be sure it's done.