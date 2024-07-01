Why Do Sandwich Pickles Have Ridges?

Sandwich pickles, whether they're of the bread and butter variety or sweet, provide the perfect pop of acidity and textural contrast, but you might find yourself wondering why the kind that go in between your sandwich layers often have ridges. Although there is no centralized authority on pickles, many people posit that the reason behind the design choice is more than just aesthetic.

Ridges and grooves serve an important purpose when it comes to pasta (the texture helps your mac and cheese taste even saucier because it provides more surface area for the sauce to adhere to) and potato chips (ridges are scientifically proven to hold up better against the weight of a creamy dip), and, as it turns out, pickles are no different. According to pickle fans, the ridges in the pickle slices help them stay put on the sandwich amidst the pieces of meat, slippery slices of tomato or wet lettuce, and oily condiments.