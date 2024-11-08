The Country That Produces The Most Tuna In The World

Tuna is one of the most popular fish in the world, and its market is expected to reach $52.85 billion by 2028 (via Globe Newswire). This popularity is driven, in part, by demand for canned tuna varieties that are affordable, ready to eat, and very shelf-stable. Currently, Indonesia is the world's largest tuna producer, with a 15% share of market production. Indonesia's ability to lead tuna production stems from its location, which gives it access to the abundant schools of tuna in both the Pacific and Indian oceans. Most notably, the waters around Indonesia are fantastic fishing grounds for yellowfin and bluefin tuna, as well as albacore.

However, despite being the world's largest tuna producer, Indonesia doesn't manufacture the most canned tuna. That title goes to Thai Union in Thailand. As the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, Thai Union sources its fish from across the globe, though Indonesia is one of its primary import sources.

Unfortunately, fisheries in Indonesia have begun facing several challenges in recent years, largely due partly to unregulated and illegal fishing practices that have severely depleted tuna populations. This population decline has the potential to significantly impact the country's economy, given that tuna fisheries are responsible for 2.65% of their GDP according to a review in the academic journal Marine Policy. While Indonesia has taken steps to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, other crimes tied to the industry, including human trafficking and forced labor, have further increased the need for additional measures and increased international and local cooperation.