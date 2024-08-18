The Eco-Friendly Labels To Look For When Buying Canned Tuna

If you like fish, you should always keep some canned tuna in the house. It's affordable, a great source of protein and has a slew of other nutritional benefits. This fish can be added to a leafy green salad or turned into a tasty tuna salad with a little mayonnaise and a few seasonings. However, if you want your food to be as eco-friendly as possible, there are a few terms to look for when buying canned tuna at the grocery store — specifically, there is a wide range of labels that will tell you whether the fish was caught with a net, a purse seine, or individually with a fishing line (that last option is the best).

Advertisement

The tuna industry is massive in the United States because the average American eats so much of it. As a country, the U.S. consumes roughly 1 billion pounds of canned or packaged tuna each year. This means fishing for tuna has to keep up with its demand, which can create a negative environmental impact due to hasty ways of catching so much fish at once.