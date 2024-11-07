The Best McDonald's Nugget Sauce Contains A Bit Of White Wine
No matter how much you enjoy McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, almost everyone can agree that they would be nothing without the dipping sauces. The breaded, bite-sized delights have been vehicles for sauce consumption ever since they were first introduced in 1983, when only four original flavors were offered. Many more have come and gone since then, including limited-edition favorites like Szechuan sauce, whose rarity has sparked riotous response from fans.
Any McDonald's devotee could probably tell you their favorite dipping sauce without hesitation, so it only seemed fair that we give the whole lineup the same careful consideration and comparison that we gave when ranking the McDonald's burger menu. Chowhound's own Alex Springer took on the task, ranking each of McDonald's seven standard dipping sauces from worst to best according to their flavor, consistency, and texture, plus how well they complemented a chicken nugget.
The winner, honey mustard, shone in every category. Unlike lesser sauces on the list, it nailed the balance of sweet and savory, embracing the salty flavor of the Chicken McNugget while providing notes of acidity, creaminess, and, of course, sweet honey. The inclusion of white wine on its ingredient list might surprise some, but that's actually a common component of French Dijon mustard, from which McDonald's honey mustard sauce clearly derives inspiration. This classic dipping sauce is a favorite of McDonald's patrons young and old due to its familiar, balanced, and satisfying flavor profile.
Honey mustard adds a sweet touch to dijon
If you go to dunk your Chicken McNugget in McDonald's honey mustard and notice the ingredients list, you might be surprised to spot white wine, even if it is used in a less than 2% quantity. McDonald's describes its signature honey mustard sauce as "a unique blend of zesty dijon mustard with sweet notes of honey and a hint of spices." Dijon mustard, which originated in the French city of Dijon, was invented in 1856 when Frenchman Jean Naigeon replaced the vinegar typically used in mustard with verjus, the acidic juice from unripe grapes. Dijon recipes today use a combination of dry white wine, white vinegar, salt, and water to mimic the flavor of verjus, making white wine an integral ingredient in dijon mustard.
Dijon mustard is notable for its creamy texture and sophisticated flavor, owed to its use of brown mustard seeds and white wine. Like McDonald's beloved dipping sauce, most honey mustards you'll find on the commercial market are simply a blend of dijon mustard with honey and additional spices. Don't worry, though, despite the inclusion of white wine, the alcohol content of both mustard varieties is negligible.
McDonald's introduced honey mustard to its permanent dipping sauce lineup in 2011, though prior to that, the fast food chain seemed to have offered a similar product in packets, much like ketchup. If you're craving honey mustard — no McNuggets necessary — it's an incredibly easy sauce to whip up at home and goes great with a variety of dishes. You can even swap coleslaw's mayo for honey mustard for a sweet, tangy twist.