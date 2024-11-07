The Best McDonald's Nugget Sauce Contains A Bit Of White Wine

No matter how much you enjoy McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, almost everyone can agree that they would be nothing without the dipping sauces. The breaded, bite-sized delights have been vehicles for sauce consumption ever since they were first introduced in 1983, when only four original flavors were offered. Many more have come and gone since then, including limited-edition favorites like Szechuan sauce, whose rarity has sparked riotous response from fans.

Any McDonald's devotee could probably tell you their favorite dipping sauce without hesitation, so it only seemed fair that we give the whole lineup the same careful consideration and comparison that we gave when ranking the McDonald's burger menu. Chowhound's own Alex Springer took on the task, ranking each of McDonald's seven standard dipping sauces from worst to best according to their flavor, consistency, and texture, plus how well they complemented a chicken nugget.

The winner, honey mustard, shone in every category. Unlike lesser sauces on the list, it nailed the balance of sweet and savory, embracing the salty flavor of the Chicken McNugget while providing notes of acidity, creaminess, and, of course, sweet honey. The inclusion of white wine on its ingredient list might surprise some, but that's actually a common component of French Dijon mustard, from which McDonald's honey mustard sauce clearly derives inspiration. This classic dipping sauce is a favorite of McDonald's patrons young and old due to its familiar, balanced, and satisfying flavor profile.