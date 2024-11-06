The Best Places To Store Bottled Water, And One Spot You Should Definitely Avoid

There are many reasons to stock up on bottled water, including hydration and the fact that some foods are better when cooked in it. But you can't just buy five cases, shove them in your garage, and forget about them until you need them. In fact, your garage is actually the worst place you can store bottled water due to the presence of chemicals, vapors, and solvents.

You might think that once bottled, nothing can contaminate water. However, plastic is actually slightly permeable, meaning that vapor from gasoline, cleaners, paints, pesticides, and other chemicals can seep through. By storing cases of bottled water in your garage, you could potentially be contaminating them, making them unsafe to consume, especially if you store them for a long time. The best places to store bottled water are out of direct sunlight, at room temperature or cooler, and away from household cleaners. A pantry is a good option, as is your fridge if you have enough room. Alternatively, you could keep them in a closet or a cool basement, provided it is clean.

The CDC recommends keeping stored water between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. While it doesn't necessarily have an expiration date when stored correctly, plastic can degrade over time. For this reason, it's recommended to consume any bottled water within two years. That said, if you're worried about running out of water, a water delivery service could be an option to consider. With services like this, you can get 5-gallon jugs delivered and picked up from your house.