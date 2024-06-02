The Bottled Water Service More Costco Members Should Know About

To take advantage of Primo Water's discounted pricing for Costco members, customers select from spring, alkaline, or purified water, choose a water dispenser (rental is available), and have it delivered to their home or workplace. Members can then leave their used bottles outside their home, and a delivery person will pick up the empties. Users can manage their order and delivery schedule through an app. Alternately, bottles can be returned at exchange stations at over 13,000 locations, where you'll then receive a ticket to save money if buy a bottle directly at the store. You can also fill your bottle at Primo refill stations.

Costco executive and gold star members can currently purchase 5-gallon bottles starting at $7.49. A bottom-load hot and cold water cooler (which is easier to handle than a top-load dispenser) is $3.99 per billing period for executive members and $5.99 per billing period for gold star members. There's also a combination water cooler-coffee brewer available to executive members for $9.99 per billing period and to gold star members for $11.99 per period.

Responses on Reddit regarding whether the Costco water delivery service is worth it are generally favorable, although some customers are not happy with the rising delivery fees, which according to the post, are included in each delivery and are in addition to the cost of the water bottles.

