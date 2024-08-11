13 Foods That Are Better When Cooked In Water

Rice is one of the most widely eaten foods in the world, and is a dietary staple for roughly half of the planet. But cooking it perfectly is no easy task, and soggy, mushy rice is a common outcome among home cooks.

Advertisement

If you are looking for a bowl of perfectly fluffy rice, boiling it is the best way to achieve that result. Submerging every grain of rice in the water as it simmers away provides an even and consistent heat, so some of the grains of rice won't end up being more cooked than others. If you cook it properly, the rice should not stick together either.

The mistake many people make when cooking rice this way is overfilling their pot with water. Instead, add less water, so that it will all be absorbed during the cooking process. For white rice, around 1 cm of water above the rice is what you are aiming for. If you are boiling brown rice, stick to 3 cm above. After bringing the rice to a boil, simmer it for 10 minutes (white rice) or 20 minutes (brown rice). Once your timer goes off, the water should have just disappeared, leaving you with beautifully cooked rice.

Advertisement