The Slept-On Lettuce Variety That Will Shine In Your Next Salad

For some, lettuce is just lettuce. It adds a splash of green to a burger or serves as the base of a salad. On the other hand, veggie-lovers and chefs know that it goes beyond that. Lettuce varieties each provide a different texture, color, and flavor for whatever fresh greens are called for. A spring lettuce mix or chopped romaine are some of the most commonly used for salads, but be aware you're missing out on many others if these are the only varieties in your repertoire. Little gem and butterleaf lettuce have taken the spotlight in recent years and are two more specialty lettuce varieties, but you might want to consider another: oakleaf lettuce.

Oakleaf lettuce, named after its resemblance to a leaf from an oak tree, is a bright spring green color with springy tender leaves. Red oakleaf lettuce comes tinged with a purply red tip. Like other lettuce types, oakleaf belongs to the Asteraceae family and is most similar to butterleaf. The leaves are rather delicate and have a fresh, sweet, and slightly nutty flavor and buttery texture. It is often sold as a full head of lettuce, which is shaped like a rosette, rather than loose leaf or in a pre-made salad mix. This is not the easiest variety to find in grocery stores — farmers markets or specialty produce stores are going to be the best bet. If you have no luck at either of these locations, purchasing seeds online to be grown at home is possible (you can find 1,000-plus seeds for under $5).