The Right Way To Store Leftover Cornbread To Make It Last Longer

Good cornbread storage is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure, all depending on how soon you plan to eat up leftovers. If you're only trying to stretch the goodness until tomorrow's dinner, your best bet is to wait until the cornbread fully cools, then wrap in plastic wrap, aluminum foil, or a tightly zipped-up plastic bag — making sure to squeeze out all air. This method will keep the bread fresh on the countertop for two to three days.

If you're trying to save it for more than just a few days' time, keeping the cornbread cold in the fridge is the wise approach. Follow the same basic storage steps as you would if left at room temp — keeping your leftover slices or whole loaf tightly wrapped in plastic or foil, then transfer to the fridge. This approach will keep it fresh for around five days, as long as the bread is still safely swaddled in your storage method of choice.

To give it an even longer lifespan: freeze it. Keep the cornbread (either pre-sliced, or still whole) tightly wrapped and store in a freezer-safe container like a zippable plastic bag or food container. With this double layer of protection keeping it safe from freezer burn, it'll stay good while frozen for around three months. When it's chili night once again, just give the frozen loaf a head start to thaw back to its former glory either in the fridge on the countertop.