Turn Up The Heat On Turkey Burgers With One Classic Spice
When they're made right, turkey burgers are a wholesome, juicy, and flavorful choice for both lunch or dinner alike. On the other hand, however, turkey burgers can get a bad rap for their bland taste compared to juicy beef burgers. Since they don't pack in the same fat content as their counterparts, some turkey burger recipes just don't provide that same punch of juicy, meaty flavor as others. Still, with a few extra ingredients, turkey burgers can be just as flavorful as any other type of delicious patty on a bun. To bring that flavor, chefs often have to get a little more creative, as the true flavor of turkey burgers is often derived from the seasonings you use rather than the meat itself.
One way to really turn up the heat on turkey burgers is to use the one especially classic spice ofcurry powder. Curry powder is a spice blend commonly made up of flavorful additions like cumin, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper. This harmonious medley of ingredients can add a huge depth of rich, well-rounded flavor to any turkey burger recipe out there. Here's how.
What curry powder brings to the bun
Depending on what type of flavor you're going for with your turkey burgers, there are plenty of different curry powders to choose from. From Thai powders to Caribbean, there are blends out there that are sweeter, tangier, or spicier than the others, so there's a match for any flavor palate. And if you're hoping to keep everything for your turkey burgers homemade, you can easily whip up your own curry powder at home instead so you can really customize this spice blend to your needs.
To add the spice to your burgers, simply mix in a sprinkle of this spice with some ground turkey breast while forming the patty, along with any other ingredients, then grill them up as usual. Once the patties are done grilling, plate and get ready to gobble these down.
If you like the spice in this context, try adding curry powder to tomato sandwiches next. And now that you've got the flavor of your burger down, let's talk about how to take turkey burgers to max juiciness next with another easy addition.