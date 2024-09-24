Turn Up The Heat On Turkey Burgers With One Classic Spice

Depending on what type of flavor you're going for with your turkey burgers, there are plenty of different curry powders to choose from. From Thai powders to Caribbean, there are blends out there that are sweeter, tangier, or spicier than the others, so there's a match for any flavor palate. And if you're hoping to keep everything for your turkey burgers homemade, you can easily whip up your own curry powder at home instead so you can really customize this spice blend to your needs.

To add the spice to your burgers, simply mix in a sprinkle of this spice with some ground turkey breast while forming the patty, along with any other ingredients, then grill them up as usual. Once the patties are done grilling, plate and get ready to gobble these down.

If you like the spice in this context, try adding curry powder to tomato sandwiches next. And now that you've got the flavor of your burger down, let's talk about how to take turkey burgers to max juiciness next with another easy addition.