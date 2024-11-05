Is Isomalt The Same As Sugar?

Isomalt was discovered in the 1950s but was not widely produced until the 1980s. It is a sugar alcohol that has a sweet flavor, though it's only about half as sweet as sugar. While its claim to fame is the dazzling sugar sculptures people use it to make, it can also be used as a substitute for people looking to cut their sugar intake or those with specific dietary needs, such as diabetes.

It is produced through a process in which sucrose — typically derived from beets — is first converted into isomaltose, which is a common ingredient in low-sugar foods. Next, the isomaltose is transformed into isomalt. Once processed, the ingredient shares many physical characteristics with sugar, as it is white and granulated, but the two are different in many ways. For instance, isomalt is very heat-resistant, making it perfect for hard candies and lavish edible sculptures. Sugar caramelizes when heated to moderate temperatures (320 degrees Fahrenheit), but isomalt maintains its original color unless you take it much higher (over 400 degrees Fahrenheit). And once isomalt reaches a moderate temperature, you can easily manipulate it or pour it into molds. So when people are making intricate flower designs or glass shards for a cake topper, they reach for the isomalt.

You can buy isomalt at baking supply stores or craft stores like Michaels in its traditional white form or in different colors. You can also combine it with food dye to customize its color before heating.