The Problem With Using Corn Syrup As A Substitute For Table Sugar

Whether you're an experienced baker or experimenting in the kitchen, you may have encountered recipes that call for corn syrup, and you've definitely seen recipes that call for granulated sugar (aka table sugar). But what happens if you only have one and not the other? Can they be substituted? This dilemma is common because, while both are sweeteners, their roles in recipes are quite different.

Corn syrup is a liquid sweetener made from corn starch, commonly used in processed foods and as a key ingredient in candy and other sweets. Unlike granulated sugar, which is crystalline and dry, corn syrup is, well, syrupy and contains up 24% water, depending on which type you're using. This difference in composition is significant and influences how corn syrup behaves in recipes. Corn syrup is popular in baking and candy-making because it prevents sugar from crystallizing, keeping things like caramels and glazes smooth. Though it's perfect for making tackier-textured foods like homemade marshmallow fluff, it can't be substituted for regular sugar in most recipes — and vice versa. The closest substitute for corn syrup itself is almost always going to be a liquid.

Its higher water content, lower sweetness level, and distinct chemical properties mean that it doesn't always perform well as a straightforward substitute for granulated sugar. Understanding these differences is crucial before deciding to replace sugar with corn syrup in your recipes. Whether you're a seasoned baker or just experimenting in the kitchen, knowing how corn syrup can alter the outcome of your dish is essential for achieving the desired results.