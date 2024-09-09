Making Your Favorite Fair Food At Home Is A Breeze With Your Air Fryer

The smell of food at a fair or amusement park is unforgettable. Fried, sugary, or greasy is a must for every item on the menu. Where else can you go and walk out with a sweet funnel cake, a corn dog, a couple of fried Oreos, and maybe even a slice of pizza? Those are just a few of the drool-worthy food classics you can find at fairs, though many also make room for regional dishes — especially if it is a seasonal state fair. Luckily, these foods can be made anywhere. From fried Oreos to caramel popcorn, there are a few worthwhile hacks for making fair food easily in an air fryer.

Before cooking, know that there are tons of tips on how to best use your air fryer, many of which will come in handy when making these recipes. First, be sure to use oils with higher smoke points, like canola, sunflower, or vegetable oil, when making the recipes in order to accommodate the air fryer's extremely hot heat. You also want to properly clean your air fryer to ensure the freshest taste and use parchment paper for simple cleanup.

Soon enough, you will be making much more than crispy fries and chicken tenders with your kitchen appliance. By making these popular fair foods at home, you can add your own twists to them and enjoy them as healthier alternatives, as none of the air fryer versions of these treats are deep fried.

