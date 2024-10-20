Is There A Difference Between Frozen Yogurt And Custard?

When it comes to frozen desserts, there is no shortage of options. But if you find yourself in the frozen foods section of the grocery store staring at cartons of frozen yogurt and frozen custard wondering what the heck the difference is and which one you should choose, hopefully we can help. Ultimately, which dessert you end up picking is based on personal preference, but the major difference lies with the ingredients. Frozen yogurt is exactly what it sounds like — a yogurt-based treat with some added milk, cream, and sugar. Frozen custard, on the other hand, is made with milk, cream, sugar, and egg yolks — 1.4% egg yolk by weight, to be specific, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It must also have at least 10% milk fat by weight to qualify as a custard.

The addition of egg yolks in frozen custard means it has a higher fat content. Frozen yogurt has garnered a reputation over the years as being a healthier alternative to ice cream or custard, and while it does have less fat and is packed with gut-healthy probiotics, it typically contains a lot of added sugars (especially if you go crazy with toppings at a self-serve froyo place) to make the tangy flavor of yogurt more palatable to a broader audience.