Why Sauerkraut Is The Genius Ingredient For German Chocolate Cake

Sauerkraut is nothing more than shredded cabbage that's combined with salt and left to naturally ferment. It's a traditional recipe, and yields a tangy, acidic product that is absolutely delicious piled atop your favorite hot dog, or served with classic corned beef. And if you're accustomed to finding this stuff in scenarios like these, you may stop and scratch your head when finding sauerkraut in a recipe for rich and decadent German chocolate cake.

Advertisement

The savory identity of sauerkraut is subverted in this application, but rest assured it's there for good reasons. No, your slices of cake won't be reminiscent of kielbasa casserole. Instead, this slightly tangy ingredient will perform a role in your recipe similar to buttermilk, bringing a touch of balancing acidity — which is a well-known flavor booster – plus a dose of moisture that makes for a tender, fluffy crumb. If you've ever enjoyed a little toasted coconut in your sweet treats, you'll also get a texture that calls that pleasant chewiness to mind. So before you turn the page in your recipe book, you may want to see what this sauerkraut cake is all about.