Why Do Baby Carrots Get Slimy And Are They Safe To Eat?
Baby carrots are convenient. Whether you're trying to get kids to eat their veggies, using the carrot trick to fix acidic tomato sauce, or just seeking a quick and easy side dish after a long day, baby carrots are always there to save the day. Although baby carrots are an unfit swap for normal carrots, it is still handy to keep baby carrots in the fridge.
The one major downside when it comes to baby carrots is that they often feel wet, even when freshly bought. This happens because baby carrots are packaged with extra water to help the baby carrots stay moist. If the baby carrots are exposed to water for too long, they will eventually develop a slimy outer layer.
There is a definite difference between baby carrots just being wet and feeling slimy. If baby carrots feel more like the latter, then this is an indication that the baby carrots are going bad. Carrots that are both mushy and slimy should absolutely be tossed away immediately.
How to tell if baby carrots are bad
To confirm if baby carrots have gone bad, it is better to judge by smell. A foul smell is a sure sign that something is amiss. Additionally, baby carrots that feel soft are likely spoiled. If baby carrots feel somewhat rubbery, they can still be eaten provided they are cooked first. Anything softer than that should be thrown away.
It is always better to be cautious if baby carrots feel or smell unusual. Generally speaking, baby carrots are more likely to contain and carry bacteria than whole carrots. As such, it is better to avoid eating slimy baby carrots to prevent the possibility of getting foodborne illnesses.
Having said that, it is perfectly normal for baby carrots to be wet. This wetness helps prevent the baby carrots from drying out and developing a white "blush" exterior. Although this white blush does not look very appetizing, it actually does not mean that baby carrots have gone bad. Still, just for the sake of visual appeal, baby carrots are kept wet to avoid this.
How to prevent baby carrots from becoming slimy
One of the biggest reasons that baby carrots get slimy is that they have no outer peel, unlike normal carrots. They are also different in shape and size, as well as sometimes flavor. Overall, baby carrots are different from normal carrots in a few ways.
To help combat these differences, there are a few easy ways to store baby carrots to prevent them from developing a dreadful slimy exterior. The easiest way is to simply consume the baby carrots in a timely manner. The sooner they are consumed, the less likely they are to develop any sliminess.
For longer-term storage, there are a couple of solutions. Draining the water the baby carrots were packaged in will help immensely. The water can then be replaced by water at home or simply left out completely. Storing the baby carrots in an airtight bag or container will also help prevent the carrots from drying out.