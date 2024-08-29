Why Do Baby Carrots Get Slimy And Are They Safe To Eat?

Baby carrots are convenient. Whether you're trying to get kids to eat their veggies, using the carrot trick to fix acidic tomato sauce, or just seeking a quick and easy side dish after a long day, baby carrots are always there to save the day. Although baby carrots are an unfit swap for normal carrots, it is still handy to keep baby carrots in the fridge.

The one major downside when it comes to baby carrots is that they often feel wet, even when freshly bought. This happens because baby carrots are packaged with extra water to help the baby carrots stay moist. If the baby carrots are exposed to water for too long, they will eventually develop a slimy outer layer.

There is a definite difference between baby carrots just being wet and feeling slimy. If baby carrots feel more like the latter, then this is an indication that the baby carrots are going bad. Carrots that are both mushy and slimy should absolutely be tossed away immediately.