The Pennsylvania Company That Created The Original Chocolate Kiss Candy
Think Hershey's Kisses were the first chocolate drops on the block? Guess again! Over a decade before Hershey's version hit the scene, and more than 125 years ago today, a small town in Pennsylvania had already fallen head over heels for Wilbur Buds — the lesser-known OG of kiss-shaped chocolate. Let's unwrap this not-so-well-known history.
In 1894, H.O. Wilbur, founder of Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz, Pennsylvania, developed a process to deposit specially blended and aged chocolate into a solid shape that resembled a flower bud. This unique creation became the Wilbur Bud, predating Hershey's famous Kisses by over 10 years. Wilbur Buds had a distinct design — small, conical, and foil-wrapped with a flat bottom. What set them apart was their rich, decadent flavor, made from quality chocolate using Mr. Wilbur's original recipe. They quickly became a local favorite in Lititz and surrounding areas.
When Hershey automated its production process and added their signature paper plume in 1907, its Kisses skyrocketed in popularity nationwide. Despite being overshadowed by Hershey's marketing might, Wilbur Buds have remained a beloved local treat for over a century. Today, Wilbur Buds are available for purchase in a retail location in Lititz, Pennsylvania (just 25 miles from Hershey) and online at Wilbur Chocolate's website in milk chocolate or semisweet variations.
The sweet legacy of Pennsylvania chocolate
What about Pennsylvania's history makes it such a hub for chocolate-making? The answer lies in a combination of geography, agriculture, and craftsmanship. Pennsylvania's dairy farms provide an abundance of fresh milk, a key ingredient in chocolate production. Additionally, the state's proximity to major ports allowed for easy access to imported cocoa beans, ensuring a steady supply of essential ingredients. This ideal blend of resources helped shape Pennsylvania into a chocolate powerhouse.
But there's more to the story: Pennsylvania's rich tradition of chocolate-making is also rooted in its people. Early German settlers (including Milton Hershey's ancestors), known for their confectionery expertise, played a major role in the development of the state's candy industry. These early artisans paved the way for companies like Wilbur Chocolate to rise and thrive, embracing tried-and-true techniques and recipes. The Wilbur Bud, introduced in 1894, became a symbol of this tradition — a high-quality product with a rich, smooth texture that set it apart.
What's remarkable about Wilbur Chocolate is its resilience. Despite multiple changes in ownership and the eventual closure of its original Lititz production plant in 2016, the company has stayed true to its roots. The Wilbur Bud recipe remains unchanged, and the simple, time-honored process continues to define the brand. From generation to generation, Wilbur Buds have been produced using the same chocolate molding method devised over 125 years ago. Today, the legacy lives on, as Wilbur Buds are still cherished both locally and by chocolate lovers worldwide.