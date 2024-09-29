The Pennsylvania Company That Created The Original Chocolate Kiss Candy

Think Hershey's Kisses were the first chocolate drops on the block? Guess again! Over a decade before Hershey's version hit the scene, and more than 125 years ago today, a small town in Pennsylvania had already fallen head over heels for Wilbur Buds — the lesser-known OG of kiss-shaped chocolate. Let's unwrap this not-so-well-known history.

In 1894, H.O. Wilbur, founder of Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz, Pennsylvania, developed a process to deposit specially blended and aged chocolate into a solid shape that resembled a flower bud. This unique creation became the Wilbur Bud, predating Hershey's famous Kisses by over 10 years. Wilbur Buds had a distinct design — small, conical, and foil-wrapped with a flat bottom. What set them apart was their rich, decadent flavor, made from quality chocolate using Mr. Wilbur's original recipe. They quickly became a local favorite in Lititz and surrounding areas.

When Hershey automated its production process and added their signature paper plume in 1907, its Kisses skyrocketed in popularity nationwide. Despite being overshadowed by Hershey's marketing might, Wilbur Buds have remained a beloved local treat for over a century. Today, Wilbur Buds are available for purchase in a retail location in Lititz, Pennsylvania (just 25 miles from Hershey) and online at Wilbur Chocolate's website in milk chocolate or semisweet variations.

