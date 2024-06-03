The Correct Way To Prep Cedar Planks For Grilling
If you've ever enjoyed a piece of grilled fish only to recognize it had a smoky, delicious flavor, then you might wonder how it happened. And no, it wasn't wood chips, but you're close; that fish was likely grilled right on top of a cedar plank. It's a common way to cook salmon, but other fish, meat, or even vegetables can be prepared this way as well. It's easy to do, but you'll need to prep the planks by soaking them in water first so they don't burn. In some cases where the planks are thin and too charred, you can't reuse them, so keep that in mind if you plan to cook more than one or two pieces of fish.
The plank-grilling method often uses a flat cedar plank. Fish or meat is cooked directly on top of the wood, which sits over indirect heat on a grill. As the heat hits the plank, it causes the wood to char, releasing smoke and infusing the fish with cedar-smoked flavor. Cedar's flavor imparts a little spice that pairs well with seafood, vegetables, and meats. As such, it's become a popular choice for this style of cooking, but other types of wood (such as hickory or maple) can be used as well.
How to correctly prepare your planks for grilling
There is a major step to take before you can grill on cedar planks: Soak them in water. Otherwise they'll catch on fire — as wood often does when it meets a flame. This is a simple process, but before you soak them, check them for splinters. If you notice any, just brush the plank with sandpaper, which will smooth out any rough parts.
The planks should be completely submerged to properly soak. You can put them in a large, shallow bowl, but a baking sheet might fit them more comfortably. The planks will likely be at least ½ inch thick but could be thicker if they're designed for multiple uses. Make sure to put a heavy object, like a large tumbler, on top of each plank, or else they'll float and won't soak properly. Soak the planks for a minimum of one hour, or anything up to 24 hours if you have time, and flip them halfway through.
How to properly grill with cedar planks
Once the planks are soaked, you can't just immediately add the fish or meat and start grilling — the planks need to be set first. The grill should be at medium heat; place the planks directly over the heat source. Close the grill, and let the planks "cook" for three minutes with nothing on them. The underside of the planks should look slightly charred by the time you're ready to add the food.
Before cooking, flip the planks to get the charred side face-up, then add your fish, vegetables, or meat. Depending on the plank's size, you can likely fit two pieces of fish or meat on one plank, but ensure there's a gap to the edge of the board. Make sure to move the planks to indirect heat, meaning shift them so they're not sitting directly above the flame and are away from any hot spots. Cook the meat or fish until it's reached its necessary internal temperature: This will vary depending on what you're cooking. And finally, serve the food right on the plank for a fun or fancy presentation. If you're cooking meat, make sure to let it rest for at least five minutes so its juices can redistribute.