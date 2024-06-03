The Correct Way To Prep Cedar Planks For Grilling

If you've ever enjoyed a piece of grilled fish only to recognize it had a smoky, delicious flavor, then you might wonder how it happened. And no, it wasn't wood chips, but you're close; that fish was likely grilled right on top of a cedar plank. It's a common way to cook salmon, but other fish, meat, or even vegetables can be prepared this way as well. It's easy to do, but you'll need to prep the planks by soaking them in water first so they don't burn. In some cases where the planks are thin and too charred, you can't reuse them, so keep that in mind if you plan to cook more than one or two pieces of fish.

The plank-grilling method often uses a flat cedar plank. Fish or meat is cooked directly on top of the wood, which sits over indirect heat on a grill. As the heat hits the plank, it causes the wood to char, releasing smoke and infusing the fish with cedar-smoked flavor. Cedar's flavor imparts a little spice that pairs well with seafood, vegetables, and meats. As such, it's become a popular choice for this style of cooking, but other types of wood (such as hickory or maple) can be used as well.