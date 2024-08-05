Smash Your Roast Potatoes For The Crispiest Possible Results

You can do almost anything with potatoes: Boil them, mash them, stick them into stews, as certain fantasy characters might suggest. If you want deliciously crispy potatoes, however, the wide world of spuds seems to shrink — there are established, specific ways to add a satisfying crunch to a cooked potato. You can roast large chunks of potatoes for a dish with some crunch and a softer interior, but what if you want even crispier potatoes without leaning all the way into paper-thin, sliced up hash browns?

Advertisement

The answer is smashed potatoes. Unlike mashed potatoes, which are creamy and shouldn't have any crunch to them, smashed potatoes are made by boiling spuds, mashing them until they're flat, and then baking them until they've got more crunch than your average baked potato. This is because smashing and separating your potatoes before you cook means that you have more available surface area which can be cooked. You don't need to boil them first (although boiling is pretty common in smashed potato recipes), but baking a flattened potato gets you a larger, thicker outside and a much smaller soft inside, sort of like a round and crunchy french fry.