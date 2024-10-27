What Flavor Is Creme De Cassis?

Building out a home bar can feel like opening Pandora's box; once you get started, it's only then that you realize the sheer volume of options there are for liquor, liqueur, cremes, bitters, and syrups. Among these, crème de cassis might catch your eye. If you're a French speaker, you'll know that crème de cassis translates to cream of blackcurrant, which is a small, dark purple berry known for its tart and sweet flavor.

Crème de cassis has a rich, sweet tart flavor with a velvety texture, and the color is typically a beautiful garnet or deep purple. The "crème" label is a bit misleading, as it refers to the liqueur's sweet syrupy consistency rather than any added dairy — so it is safe for vegan friends to sip on. A crème de cassis should have at least 400 grams of sugar per liter, with a 15% or above alcohol content — the best bottles use local French blackcurrants.

The liqueur originated in the mid-19th century in the Burgundy region of France, where blackcurrants are abundant. However, blackcurrant liqueurs were likely enjoyed across France even earlier, influenced by the Arabs' introduction of ratafia — a type of fruit-based liqueur. By the 1800s, a version known as ratafia de cassis, a rural liqueur fortified with brandy, became popular. Around 1841, it evolved into what we now call crème de cassis in Dijon, the capital of the Burgundy region.