What Flavor Is Creme De Cassis?
Building out a home bar can feel like opening Pandora's box; once you get started, it's only then that you realize the sheer volume of options there are for liquor, liqueur, cremes, bitters, and syrups. Among these, crème de cassis might catch your eye. If you're a French speaker, you'll know that crème de cassis translates to cream of blackcurrant, which is a small, dark purple berry known for its tart and sweet flavor.
Crème de cassis has a rich, sweet tart flavor with a velvety texture, and the color is typically a beautiful garnet or deep purple. The "crème" label is a bit misleading, as it refers to the liqueur's sweet syrupy consistency rather than any added dairy — so it is safe for vegan friends to sip on. A crème de cassis should have at least 400 grams of sugar per liter, with a 15% or above alcohol content — the best bottles use local French blackcurrants.
The liqueur originated in the mid-19th century in the Burgundy region of France, where blackcurrants are abundant. However, blackcurrant liqueurs were likely enjoyed across France even earlier, influenced by the Arabs' introduction of ratafia — a type of fruit-based liqueur. By the 1800s, a version known as ratafia de cassis, a rural liqueur fortified with brandy, became popular. Around 1841, it evolved into what we now call crème de cassis in Dijon, the capital of the Burgundy region.
How to use crème de cassis
Crème de cassis can be enjoyed chilled and served straight up to sip on during apertivo time. One of the most popular uses of the liqueur is in the French cocktail called Kir, a classic aperitif made by mixing crème de cassis with a dry white wine, typically a Burgundy white. There are variations to this drink: Kir Royale is crème de cassis topped with champagne, while Kir Breton is the liqueur mixed with cider.
Outside of France, crème de cassis has found its way to the United States, where it shines in the El Diablo cocktail, a mix of tequila, ginger ale, and lime. Interestingly, the liqueur also pairs nicely with another tequila cocktail, the Tequila Sunrise, where it can replace the grenadine syrup. With this substitution, it is often called a Tequila Sunset because of the darker color.
Like other creme liqueurs, there are cooking applications for crème de cassis. The sweetness and berry flavor makes it an easy ingredient to incorporate into a velvety, jammy glaze for meats. Whip up a purple-hued dressing to give greens a fruity twist, or use it to make a rich marinade for vegetables and proteins. The liqueur is a stunning way to top desserts like ice cream or cheesecake, and it's a great way to elevate simple berry sauces or jams.