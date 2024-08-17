The Specific Potato Varieties Behind McDonald's Fries
There are an absolute ton of McDonald's locations all around the world. And even though there are distinct region-specific menu items that distinguish certain locations from the rest, you can almost certainly grab a handful of iconic crispy french fries no matter where you are. There are even variations of this classic side at different McDonald's franchises across the globe, but essentially all locations make sure that the fries have a spotlight on them. This is all well and good, but have you ever thought about what kind of potato gives McDonald's fries such a crisp yet airy texture?
Whether you're simply the inquisitive type or want to make fries that taste just like McDonald's at home, identifying the right choice of potato is paramount to achieving the taste and texture you've come to know and love from the Golden Arches. Luckily, the chain is actually quite transparent when it comes to disclosing the preferred potatoes for its fries. According to its official website, McDonald's favors four potato varieties — the Russet Burbank, the Ranger Russet, the Umatilla Russet, and the Shepody — that are "known for producing a flavorful fry that's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside." The shrewd spud selection has paid off in spades.
What makes these potatoes stand out?
You don't have to be particularly eagle-eyed to notice that three of these potato varieties come from the russet family, and their prominence on the McDonald's ingredient list is no coincidence. Russet potatoes are generally quite sturdy and don't retain too much moisture. These two factors make them excellent candidates for french fries, since the resulting fries won't be limp, soggy, and disappointing. It also means that they tend to store well. This also applies to the Shepody potato, making it another quintessential french fry potato.
Naturally, McDonald's would want to pick similar potato varieties to maintain consistency. Still, they're somewhat distinct in their own ways. The Burbank -– the first potato McDonald's started using -– is a widely-sold variety that's seen as a great all-rounder potato whether fresh, frozen, or dried. The Ranger Russet, meanwhile, is best-known for its utility in making supremely crispy light-gold french fries. The Umatilla is a sturdy potato that draws comparisons to the Burbank, though it fries a bit lighter than the Burbank and gets a slight edge taste-wise. As for the Shepody, it's quite pale compared to the others, and it fries to a golden color a touch lighter than the Burbank. Though an outlier in McDonald's russet-dominated family, it's more than deserving of its place alongside these russets for its excellent french fries. So, no matter which potato(es) happen to be stocked at the time, you can be sure you're getting a satisfying fry every time.