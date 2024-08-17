The Specific Potato Varieties Behind McDonald's Fries

There are an absolute ton of McDonald's locations all around the world. And even though there are distinct region-specific menu items that distinguish certain locations from the rest, you can almost certainly grab a handful of iconic crispy french fries no matter where you are. There are even variations of this classic side at different McDonald's franchises across the globe, but essentially all locations make sure that the fries have a spotlight on them. This is all well and good, but have you ever thought about what kind of potato gives McDonald's fries such a crisp yet airy texture?

Advertisement

Whether you're simply the inquisitive type or want to make fries that taste just like McDonald's at home, identifying the right choice of potato is paramount to achieving the taste and texture you've come to know and love from the Golden Arches. Luckily, the chain is actually quite transparent when it comes to disclosing the preferred potatoes for its fries. According to its official website, McDonald's favors four potato varieties — the Russet Burbank, the Ranger Russet, the Umatilla Russet, and the Shepody — that are "known for producing a flavorful fry that's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside." The shrewd spud selection has paid off in spades.