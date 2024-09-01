How To Store Grapes So They Last For Weeks

Grapes are a universally loved fruit. Their sweet and slightly tart flavor are a delight when added to a salad recipe or smoothie, or enjoyed on their own as a simple snack. But this sometimes-pricey fruit is quite vulnerable to spoilage, and won't last long if kept at room temperature. So, if you have a big batch you'd like to use over a long period, you must store them properly to avoid wastage. The secret to ensuring they last for weeks is refrigeration.

Advertisement

Many cooking pros recommend refrigerating grapes without washing them (to prevent excessive moisture that can lead to fast spoilage) and then keeping those tiny globes in the perforated bag or container they were bought in before popping them in the fridge. This refrigeration method is good, however, it will keep your grapes fresh for up to two weeks only. If you want your produce to last even longer, you'll want to start with a vinegar bath.

First, cut the grape vines into small clusters. Place them in a large bowl of water mixed with ¼ cup of white distilled vinegar, gently agitate the fruits to wash them, and leave them to soak for a couple of minutes. Drain and rinse the produce, and dry them thoroughly before transferring them into an airtight glass jar lined with a paper towel at the bottom. Finally, place the jar in the fridge. This way, the grapes can last for at least three weeks — and sometimes even up to even six weeks.

Advertisement