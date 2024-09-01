You'll Want This Pumpkin Spice Rim For Every Fall Cocktail
Every year as summer wanes, two things herald the onset of autumn: cooler temperatures and the arrival of pumpkin spice everything. At this point in U.S. culture, there are few flavors or scents more iconic than pumpkin spice. It has made its way from coffee into a wide array beverages and snacks, even popping up in breakfast sausage and smoked gouda. Fortunately, this means no one will bat an eye when you blend it with rimming sugar to upgrade your favorite autumn cocktails.
It's hard to pinpoint exactly why this simple blend of spices has us in such a vice grip, but some believe nostalgia may play a role. Pumpkin spice's ingredients — cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves — have been used to flavor pumpkin pie and other cold-weather recipes for hundreds of years. In addition to being delicious, they also have preservative properties, and they literally help keep us warm by stimulating circulation.
Whatever the reason for our obsession, pumpkin spice has clearly expanded beyond coffee and desserts to infiltrate every corner of our society — so why not let it enhance your evening beverages? If you don't like a ton of spice, a well-seasoned sugar rim might be the perfect addition to a traditional old-fashioned, a coffee-forward white Russian, or even a zero-proof cup of cider or cocoa.
Spicing up your cocktails and mocktails with DIY rimming sugar
Though you can purchase pumpkin spice rim sugar pre-mixed, it's fairly inexpensive and simple to make at home, especially if you keep your baking supplies well-stocked. Mixing it yourself also gives you the opportunity to play with flavors, control how sweet it is, and leave out any spices you dislike or may be allergic to. It's also easy to make a lot or a little, depending on whether you're fixing drinks for yourself or a crowd.
The basic ingredients for a pumpkin spice sugar rim are, of course, pumpkin spice and ordinary white sugar. Simply mix a little spice mix into the sugar until you get the balance of flavors you want. You can also buy cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves separately to create a pumpkin spice blend that suits your palate. For instance, you may prefer more cinnamon or a touch less ginger than most pre-made blends have.
Making it at home also allows you to experiment with different sweeteners to make your rimming sugar unique. White sugar is the most common choice, but pumpkin spice also blends very nicely with the deep, slightly bitter notes present in brown sugar and maple syrup. You can even add a splash of apple cider to your maple syrup and mix it with your spices for a fall flavor explosion. To store any of these mixtures, pour them into an airtight container and store in a cool, dry place.
Giving your drink the perfect sugar rim
When it comes to garnishing the rim of your cocktails correctly, balance is very important. Too much spiced sugar coating, and your glass will taste cloying and overwhelm the drink. Too little, meanwhile, can leave it tasting lackluster and flat — especially if pumpkin spice is a main flavor in your cocktail.
The key to giving your beverage the perfect pumpkin spice sugar rim is technique. Rolling and dipping are the most common methods, and both have their pros and cons. For instance, dipping is the easier method, but rolling keeps the rimming sugar on the outside of the glass. Rolling also adds more sugar to the glass than dipping, so consider how sweet you want your beverage to be when choosing a method.
To dip your glass, moisten the rim with a lemon or lime wedge, turn the glass upside-down, and press the rim of the glass gently into your pumpkin spice rimming sugar. Gently shake it to remove excess, and turn it upright. For a rolled rim, hold your moistened glass parallel to your sugar mixture and turn it 360 degrees to coat the edge in sugar. Both techniques also work well with teacups and mugs if you want to enhance your evening cup of rooibos or creamy and delicious hot chocolate.