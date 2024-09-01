You'll Want This Pumpkin Spice Rim For Every Fall Cocktail

Every year as summer wanes, two things herald the onset of autumn: cooler temperatures and the arrival of pumpkin spice everything. At this point in U.S. culture, there are few flavors or scents more iconic than pumpkin spice. It has made its way from coffee into a wide array beverages and snacks, even popping up in breakfast sausage and smoked gouda. Fortunately, this means no one will bat an eye when you blend it with rimming sugar to upgrade your favorite autumn cocktails.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why this simple blend of spices has us in such a vice grip, but some believe nostalgia may play a role. Pumpkin spice's ingredients — cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves — have been used to flavor pumpkin pie and other cold-weather recipes for hundreds of years. In addition to being delicious, they also have preservative properties, and they literally help keep us warm by stimulating circulation.

Whatever the reason for our obsession, pumpkin spice has clearly expanded beyond coffee and desserts to infiltrate every corner of our society — so why not let it enhance your evening beverages? If you don't like a ton of spice, a well-seasoned sugar rim might be the perfect addition to a traditional old-fashioned, a coffee-forward white Russian, or even a zero-proof cup of cider or cocoa.

