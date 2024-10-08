McDonald's Sues Its Beef Suppliers Over Alleged Price Fixing

If you're a McDonald's Dollar Menu loyalist and rely on that McDouble for your dinner on the go, a new lawsuit may be of concern. Although the restaurant chain has managed to keep beef at a relatively low cost to the consumer, it may be paying more for the meat than is legal.

In a nearly 100-page document filed in New York State on October 4th, 2024, the McDonald's Corporation alleged that multiple beef packing companies have colluded to artificially inflate the price of beef. This price fixing accusation calls out Cargill, JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, National Beef Packing Company, Tyson Foods, and Tyson Fresh Meats as defendants, and suggests that the issue began as far back as January 1, 2015.

If this is true, the group of suppliers would be in violation of antitrust laws intended to ensure market fairness. And while it is the fast food chain that's making the claim, the impact of this type of price gouging affects the consumer, too, as the cost of the product is ultimately passed along when an establishment is forced to raise prices. Given how many hamburgers McDonald's sells in one second, that seriously adds up for everyone involved.