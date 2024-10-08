How To Get Rid Of Freezer Burn On Your Ice Cream
Ice cream is easily one of the most popular desserts in America, whether you make it yourself or enjoy one of Ben and Jerry's many flavors. Although most commercially bought ice cream can last up to a year in the freezer, that doesn't mean it's invulnerable to freezer burn. While freezer-burned ice cream is technically okay to eat, the ice crystals can add a grittier texture that really puts a damper on this creamy, sweet treat. Fortunately, getting rid of freezer burn on ice cream is possible, so don't toss that pint out just yet!
If you've gone to get some ice cream from your freezer only to discover a build-up of ice crystals, the first thing you should do is let it sit out until it reaches an easy-to-scoop consistency. Whatever you do, don't pop it in the microwave to speed up this process, because you'll end up with a goopy mess that can permanently ruin the texture of the ice cream. When the ice cream is soft enough to scoop without too much effort, you can scrape the ice crystals away with either an ice cream scoop or a knife.
Freezer burn will usually only impact the topmost layer exposed to air, so you can preserve the unaffected layers underneath by removing that. Alternatively, you can save freezer-burned ice cream by using it to make other things like shakes, ice cream bread, or French toast!
Why ice cream gets freezer burned and how you can prevent it
Like all frozen foods, ice cream is susceptible to freezer burn, which occurs when the moisture of the ice cream mixes with air when you scoop it and then refreezes when exposed to the cold, dry air of your freezer. This process is sped up the more melted the ice cream is when you refreeze it, as more moisture is present to form ice crystals. While not a food safety issue, this can degrade the texture and flavor of ice cream.
Because air and melting are a huge factor in the formation of freezer burn, it's important to use and store your tubs of ice cream properly. For instance, Ben and Jerry's recommends using parchment paper to cover the surface of your ice cream before putting the lid back on or flipping the ice cream over when it's lidded so there is less room for air in the container. Alternatively, you could split larger tubs into smaller pints using something like these Koyaire portion-control ice cream containers. This way, you don't have to worry about wrapping up a large tub, and they're also great for keeping homemade ice cream fresh.
While you can save freezer-burned ice cream, it's always good to preserve it as best you can before it reaches that point. Of course, you could always finish it as quickly as possible, maybe with the help of some friends if you're in a sharing mood.