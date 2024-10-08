How To Get Rid Of Freezer Burn On Your Ice Cream

Ice cream is easily one of the most popular desserts in America, whether you make it yourself or enjoy one of Ben and Jerry's many flavors. Although most commercially bought ice cream can last up to a year in the freezer, that doesn't mean it's invulnerable to freezer burn. While freezer-burned ice cream is technically okay to eat, the ice crystals can add a grittier texture that really puts a damper on this creamy, sweet treat. Fortunately, getting rid of freezer burn on ice cream is possible, so don't toss that pint out just yet!

If you've gone to get some ice cream from your freezer only to discover a build-up of ice crystals, the first thing you should do is let it sit out until it reaches an easy-to-scoop consistency. Whatever you do, don't pop it in the microwave to speed up this process, because you'll end up with a goopy mess that can permanently ruin the texture of the ice cream. When the ice cream is soft enough to scoop without too much effort, you can scrape the ice crystals away with either an ice cream scoop or a knife.

Freezer burn will usually only impact the topmost layer exposed to air, so you can preserve the unaffected layers underneath by removing that. Alternatively, you can save freezer-burned ice cream by using it to make other things like shakes, ice cream bread, or French toast!