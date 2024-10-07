Effortlessly Take Maple Butter To The Next Level With One Kitchen Tool

If you've scoured the dairy aisle for the best butter on the market but the usual unsalted variety simply isn't enough, it might be time to upgrade your butter. Maple butter pairs beautifully with warm breads and other bakes in need of a little sweetness. Many products labeled as "maple butter" contain no actual butter, and are primarily composed of maple syrup that is heated and then beaten until it possesses a butter-like texture. To quickly make your own maple butter at home, however, you can simply mix together softened butter and a heavy drizzle of maple syrup. Plus, an extra step and a couple of additional thoughtful touches go a long way.

To give your butter that smooth, scoopable, restaurant-ready finish and airy taste, beat together butter and syrup. You can use a handheld or stand mixer to cream the ingredients until the butter becomes light and smooth and ingredients are well-incorporated. To amp up the flavor further, you can include a pinch of salt and blend in spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice. The end result is a melt-in-your-mouth treat for dressing desserts and boosting breakfasts.