Trader Joe's Fall 2024 Items, Ranked

Putting sweet potatoes in a hot sauce sounds like an outlandish idea, but I have to admit that it piqued my interest. Separately, they're two of my favorite foods, so mixing them seemed like a great idea. Unfortunately, however, this one fell flat. Selling for $2.99, Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce is made with vinegar, sweet potatoes, and habanero peppers. The problem here lies with the spices, which include allspice, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. This medley of fall flavors is quite prominent, and it's confusing to say the least. The spices clash with the garlic and onion and certainly don't blend well with the strong vinegar and lime flavors.

The best part about the sauce is the heat, though it does take a second to kick in. I have a pretty standard tolerance for heat, and this wasn't unbearable for me. Trying a spoonful, I first tasted spiced applesauce at the front of my mouth, followed by a strong wave of heat in my throat that lingered a while. The sauce also looks and feels like applesauce 一 I'm not sure I would have guessed it contained sweet potatoes. Overall, the flavor and heat combination leave this hot sauce feeling disjointed. Who asked for this product? I'm really not sure, and I'm having a hard time thinking of any acceptable uses for it. Hardcore fans of autumnal spices might enjoy this on something bland like potatoes or squash, but it's not for everyone (or most people, probably). But hey, at least it's edible, which saves it from last place on this list.