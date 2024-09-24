Butter Is The Secret To Perfecting A Store-Bought Waffle Mix

Waffles are a staple of American breakfast. There's nothing quite like a warm, fluffy stack drizzled with maple syrup on a weekend morning. Whether you're short on time or you're missing an ingredient to make them from scratch, sometimes your only option is boxed waffle mix.

Advertisement

However, there is an easy trick to take your boxed waffles from being fine but underwhelming to tasting surprisingly homemade, and all it requires is butter. The key is to melt butter in the microwave (standing up) and then stir it into your batter. It will improve both the taste and the texture of the finished product.

Exactly how much butter you should use will depend on the recipe provided by whichever brand of waffle mix you bought, and how many waffles you plan on making. If the recipe calls for 1 cup of the mix, try stirring in 2 tablespoons of melted butter. If your batter looks too wet, decrease the amount of milk or water by the measurement of butter you added. However, if the recipe calls for oil, simply replace that ingredient with melted butter. This will give you the rich, homemade taste you are aiming for.

Advertisement