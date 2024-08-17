What's The Best Temperature To Cook Bacon In The Oven, Really?

Throwing bacon in the oven is not only the easiest way to cook it, it's also the best. Or at least, it could be the best ... if you cook it properly. Getting bacon to become toothsome and delicious is a bit of a balancing act. There are several factors at play here, but a principal one is figuring out the right temperature to cook it at in the first place.

Advertisement

Recommended cooking temperatures for oven-made bacon vary from recipe to recipe, landing anywhere from 350 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, most hover somewhere in the middle, usually around the 400 degree mark. This temperature is a good starting point for your bacon, whether it's thin or thick cut. So, problem solved, right? Well, sort of. More factors go into top-flight bacon than just picking a number — you also have to make sure you're getting the nitty-gritty details right.