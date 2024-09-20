Can You Cook Bacon In The Air Fryer?

That savory scent of crispy bacon is the best thing to wake up to on a weekend morning. Whether you're grabbing a piece right off the cooling rack, adding it to your favorite sandwich, or using it as a salty side to a sweet breakfast or brunch dish, it seemingly has a place in almost every meal. But cooking bacon in a pan can mean grease splatters everywhere, which can potentially be dangerous. While it's not a bad idea to cook it in the oven, you might ask yourself whether it's possible to cook it in the air fryer, too, to avoid a mess. The short answer is yes, but there are some caveats.

The most obvious downside to air fryer bacon is the appliance's size. Air fryers often aren't big enough to cook an entire package of bacon at once, so you might have to cook it in a few batches, which makes life a little harder. Beyond that, you have to be careful what temperature you cook it at because it could potentially be a fire hazard.