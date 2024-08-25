The Secret Weapon Liqueur Duff Goldman Bakes With Constantly

If you're a fan of the Black Russian or its creamier cousin the White Russian, you're familiar with Kahlua's rich coffee flavor, hint of vanilla, and buttery sweetness. The same liqueur that makes such a delicious cocktail also happens to double as a secret dessert ingredient. "White Russians are really good for desserts," Chef Duff Goldman told Tasting Table. "Kahlua makes everything taste delicious. Kahlua is the pastry chef's little secret."

Goldman knows what he's talking about. The acclaimed pastry chef and owner of the Maryland bakery, Charm City Cakes, became a celebrity through his over-the-top dessert creations on the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes." So listen up when Goldman throws out advice on how to improve your desserts with one ingredient. He recommends using a little Kahlua in everything from frosting to baked custards. Goldman guarantees that with many desserts, if you bite in and say "God, this is good. What am I tasting? What is that? This is delicious" it's more than likely "a little Kahlua" that's making the difference.