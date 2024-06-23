The Reason Delmonico's Steak Tastes So Good

Few restaurants, if any, can rival the name recognition of Delmonico's. Opened in 1837, Delmonico's shaped American fine dining as the first a la carte restaurant in the country. It is still open today, despite some turbulent times and a few temporary closures, and is approaching 200 years in business. To stay popular for that long, you must be doing something right, and for Delmonico's, the secret is in their steaks.

Delmonico's was not originally a steakhouse. In fact, one of its most famous claims to fame is being the rumored origin of Eggs Benedict, but today, the name is synonymous with steak, particularly the thick-cut boneless ribeye cut known as a Delmonico steak, which the restaurant started serving up in 1937 (after a whole century in business!). Beginning in the 1990s, Delmonico's fully embraced the steakhouse identity and is now known for serving up some of the nation's most popular steaks. While it's often said that steaks should be kept as simple as possible, the chefs at Delmonico's take it up a notch with a few pro secrets that include brushing it with beef fat and butter and topping it with seasoning.

