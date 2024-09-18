Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Store Chocolate

For true chocolate lovers, the treat is its own food group and certainly a pantry staple you never want to find yourself without. Whether it's your night cap of choice to indulge in a square or two, or you always keep chips, chunks, or fèves on hand to whip up the perfect chocolate chip cookies, knowing how to store your chocolate for maximum enjoyment and lifespan is key. Though if you're a true chocolate fan, that bar or jar of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips probably isn't lasting long enough to have to worry about storage, it still pays to know how to keep the sweets creamy and fresh for as long as possible — and no, sticking a half-eaten bar back in the pantry with the wrapped loosely folded overtop doesn't cut it.

Humidity and temperature fluctuations are two of the primary culprits that damage all types of chocolate, slowly deteriorating its texture, appearance, and flavor. While chocolate is admittedly pretty resilient, always storing your treats in a dry cool area like a pantry or cupboard is by far your best bet to ward off unwanted changes. Keeping air out is also key, so be sure once you've broken into your delicious stash to store the remainder not just in the wrapper it came in, but in an airtight container like a ziplock bag or a mason jar with a well-fitting lid.