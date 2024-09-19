How To Substitute Flour In A Gluten-Free Apple Crisp

Don't listen to the naysayers and ne'er-do-wells, there are excellent alternatives to wheat flour that you can use when making gluten-free baked goods, including apple crisps. For people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, there's no reason to sacrifice dessert when there's a better option. Using almond meal, oatmeal, and a varied selection of baking apples (like Granny Smiths, Fujis, and Golden Delicious), you can create a crisp that's so good, even your gluten-full friends won't be able to tell the difference.

Almond meal, which is made from ground, unpeeled almonds, has a coarse texture and nutty flavor — which are two important characteristics for a crunchy apple crisp topping. Though almond meal and its finer-textured counterpart, almond flour (made from ground blanched and peeled almonds), have a higher moisture content and less binding power than wheat flour, these characteristics won't affect the results when making the perfect, gluten-free apple crisp. Both almond meal and almond flour can be readily found at the grocery store, but you can also make them yourself using a coffee grinder or food processor and sliced or slivered almonds. Just be careful not to grind them too much or you'll end up with almond butter.

