Wait, Not All Wine Is Vegan?

It might seem fair to assume that wine is generally a vegan beverage. It's made with grape juice and yeast to ferment, so there doesn't seem to be any reason for dairy or meat to be in it. However, that assumption is wrong: Many wines are processed using animal products, making them not necessarily vegan and sometimes not even vegetarian.

The reason for this is a process called fining. When wines are freshly fermented, they typically have particles suspended in the liquid, like tannins, yeast, and proteins, giving the wine a cloudy look. Over time, these will settle on their own (for example, forming a sediment at the bottom of the bottle, giving you a reason to use a decanter), but that can be a slow process. So, winemakers often use the fining process to clarify their wine, making it a nice, clear, non-cloudy color. Certain proteins are added to the wine and effectively latch onto those cloudy particles before dropping to the bottom of a wine barrel, where they can be filtered out. It's these proteins that are the culprit here: The most commonly used fining agents are milk or animal proteins (specifically casein and gelatin), isinglass (a gelatin derived from fish bladders), and albumin (from egg whites).

These fining agents should be removed from the wine before it's bottled, but trace amounts can remain in it, making it non-vegan. If gelatin or isinglass are used, it's also not vegetarian.