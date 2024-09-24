French Fry Waffles Are The Tastiest Way To Repurpose Leftovers
French fries are notoriously difficult to reheat. Depending on the type of french fry, they can turn into a soggy mess during the reheating process — or they may end up dehydrated and rough. However, it is common to have leftover fries after a meal, as it is an extremely popular side dish, especially in American restaurants. There are several fool-proof hacks to reheat french fries that yield solid results, such as refrying them on the stove or in an air fryer. But there is also a more creative route that is tried and tested — and it creates a delicious, inventive crispy potato dish called french fry waffles.
The hack is quite simple and only requires a waffle iron, which is an extremely versatile — and common — kitchen appliance. Waffle makers can be used in more ways than to just make delicious waffles, despite what its name suggests. In fact, it is a brilliant shortcut to make gooey brownies or reheat leftover pizza. When a waffle iron is used to reheat french fries, it forces the baked potato slices to stick together and form a solid base that can be ripped apart and enjoyed in small clumps, used in the place of buns or sandwich bread, or even served in a more elegant manner with a fork and knife.
How to make french fry waffles
As you might expect, french fry waffles can be made using leftover or even frozen fries. The process only takes a few minutes and minimal preparation. In the end, the only dish you will have to clean (barring the usual plate and utensils) is the waffle iron itself — making it a super simple recipe.
First, preheat the waffle iron to a high setting and brush with a nonstick spray or oil. Then add a handful of cold or frozen french fries to the device. The fries should cover the entire hot surface, not just the middle of it. Next, you can add any toppings that you want heated with the fries. So, if you want a melty cheese pull with your french fry waffles, add cheese on top of the fries during this stage. You can even add ground beef or black beans to heat with the fries, although both ingredients are likely to get flattened during the reheating process due to the weight of the waffle iron top. Lastly, close the waffle iron lid and let the fries cook for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
Once finished cooking, this french fry waffle creation can then be topped with a variety of tasty ingredients. Sprinkle it with cheese and jalapeño slices, or truffle oil, Parmesan, and garlic aioli. Or, keep it simple with a dash of salt or extra spices, such as parsley flakes or rosemary. The dish will resemble traditional Irish potato cakes but with an extra crispy texture and that signature french fry taste.