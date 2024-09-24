French Fry Waffles Are The Tastiest Way To Repurpose Leftovers

As you might expect, french fry waffles can be made using leftover or even frozen fries. The process only takes a few minutes and minimal preparation. In the end, the only dish you will have to clean (barring the usual plate and utensils) is the waffle iron itself — making it a super simple recipe.

Advertisement

First, preheat the waffle iron to a high setting and brush with a nonstick spray or oil. Then add a handful of cold or frozen french fries to the device. The fries should cover the entire hot surface, not just the middle of it. Next, you can add any toppings that you want heated with the fries. So, if you want a melty cheese pull with your french fry waffles, add cheese on top of the fries during this stage. You can even add ground beef or black beans to heat with the fries, although both ingredients are likely to get flattened during the reheating process due to the weight of the waffle iron top. Lastly, close the waffle iron lid and let the fries cook for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown.

Advertisement

Once finished cooking, this french fry waffle creation can then be topped with a variety of tasty ingredients. Sprinkle it with cheese and jalapeño slices, or truffle oil, Parmesan, and garlic aioli. Or, keep it simple with a dash of salt or extra spices, such as parsley flakes or rosemary. The dish will resemble traditional Irish potato cakes but with an extra crispy texture and that signature french fry taste.