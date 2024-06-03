The Waffle Maker Shortcut For Crispy, Gooey Brownies

When it comes to the perfect brownies, everybody has a different preference. Some prefer a center-cut, gooey brownie with no edges and very little crisp. Others want a corner, where they can enjoy a combination of a softer side coupled with those crispier edges. Ultimately, it comes down to textural preference, but if you're someone who loves a good brownie for both its gooey and crispy texture, then allow us to introduce you to a whole new method: brownies in the waffle maker.

Waffle makers have become known for cooking more than just waffles. As long as you don't mind those signature marks, then they're an easy way to whip up a grilled cheese, toast some hash browns, or even reheat leftover pizza. But brownie batter works here, too, as long as you don't overfill the iron. Plus, they'll take on a similar texture to waffles, so they cook in just a couple of minutes.