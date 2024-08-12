Secret Ingredients You Need To Start Adding To Roasted Potatoes

The perfect roasted potato is a study in contrasts: crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and bursting with hot, concentrated spud flavor. Yet attaining this nirvana of a side dish seems like a fool's journey, full of potential limp and watery pieces — or at least, nothing that crackles when you bite into it.

There's some science behind it, for sure. When potatoes are exposed to high heat — ideally, anywhere between 425 F and 450 F — the water inside them begins to evaporate. This process helps produce that crispy exterior we crave. At the same time, a complex chemical reaction called the Maillard reaction begins to occur between amino acids and the reducing sugars inside the spud. This is what we call "browning," and it helps attain that gorgeous brown color and savory taste of perfectly executed roasted potatoes. Finally, the starch granules inside the potato absorb water and swell, creating a soft, fluffy interior.

Sound complex? Luckily, there are a few secret ingredients that can help this process and add amazing flavor to take your roasted potatoes to steakhouse levels. They range from the familiar (Parmesan and duck fat) to the kind of ingredients that will have your friends asking you for the recipe — and then not believing the answers. If you've never tried potatoes with miso paste or salsa, prepare to be amazed.

