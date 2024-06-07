The Rolling Pin Mistake That Can Derail Delicate Homemade Pasta

Store-bought pasta is fine if you don't have a lot of time for making meals, but if you really want to make a plate of Bucatini Cacio E Pepe that'll knock your dinner guests' socks off, you need to try your hand at fresh homemade pasta. Your first attempt most likely won't look very good, but trust that the effort will be worth it: Homemade pasta is just leagues above the dried varieties you'll find at the grocery store.

You don't need lots of tools to start: Homemade pasta can be made with as little as two ingredients, and machines are optional. You can make it with a pasta maker or rolled by hand. The former is more convenient, but the latter, while requiring some elbow grease on your part, will give you much better pasta. You'll get a better texture by rolling the pasta strands by hand with a wooden rolling pin, which will allow it to take to sauces more easily and have a better mouthfeel. However, if you choose this method, making sure that your rolling pin and surface are perfectly flat is crucial!

You see, wooden rolling pins will warp over time, either from use or exposure to the environment. If they're a bit warped and you try to roll your pasta with it, the pasta strands will come out misshapen. This can be very bad news when working with delicate varieties like sfoglia, where uniformity is key.

