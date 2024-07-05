The Actual Rules For Preheating Your Air Fryer

While some people have gotten pretty familiar with their air fryers over time, this trendy kitchen gadget should still be considered something of a modern marvel. This thing can heat up all kinds of food in as little as 10 minutes, giving it a deliciously crispy, perfectly fried texture without any added fats or excess time. Still, because it's so new, there's probably a whole lot you still don't know about your air fryer. For instance, have you ever tried preheating it for better results? You might have to preheat an oven before you cook in it, but did you ever consider that the same logic could apply to an air fryer too?

This cooking tool is a relatively new invention, so it's possible that we've all been doing it wrong from the start. But is this really an air fryer hack we wished we'd known sooner or an unnecessary step in the cooking process? Well, the answer depends on what you're cooking. While some foods might benefit from preheating, others would not. For example, some foods that usually benefit from some extra sear and charring, such as grilled foods like burgers, might taste even better after some preheating as that warm, circulated air will leave the outside extra crispy. Foods that you'd like to be extra crispy and fried too, such as chicken nuggets or french fries, could also do well with the added heat.

