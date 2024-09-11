Can You Buy A Charcuterie Board At Costco?
Going grocery shopping for a dinner party and need an easy appetizer? Many stores sell premade charcuterie boards just for these occasions; these often include prepped cheeses, deli meats, and a variety of antipasto like olives and pickles. Some may even have fruit, nuts, and small jars of jam and honey to help fill the board (the golden charcuterie rule? Arrange your big items first, then fill in the gaps). As for Costco, yes, the popular wholesale grocer does sell a basic take on a charcuterie board, but you might want to enhance it with other items sold in the store.
Costco is known for its affordable groceries and miscellaneous home items. The store sells inexpensive giant pies, mac and cheese with a saucy secret (namely its Alfredo-sauce base), and unique meal kits like shrimp tempura tacos. The store also sells non-food items like serving trays and boards, cooking appliances, and various furniture. With one stop at Costco, you can grab everything on your list for a dinner party, including main courses, sides, and all the items needed to pull together a stunning charcuterie board to impress your guests.
As of this writing, the store only offers a meat, cheese, and fruit board since, according to Reddit, it got rid of its meat and cheese platter. The new platter has cubes of cheddar and Gouda, salami, soppressata, and grapes. By picking up some additional treats like pretzels, honey, and chocolate-covered almonds, you can transform the basic platter into the charcuterie board of your dreams.
Costco has the ingredients for a charcuterie board
Buying Costco's meat, cheese, and fruit platter and adding additional ingredients will help minimize your preparation time, as the cheese and meat are already arranged. If you want to get experimental, though, you can also peruse the store's deli section, which sells blocks of gourmet cheeses — hard and soft — and a variety of meats. From there, you can purchase the ingredients and slice them yourself, which allows you to customize the shape and size of the cheese slices.
Costco also sells a variety of spreads, snack items, and fruit to bring your charcuterie board to the next level. Try adding colorful fruits like blueberries, cherries, and apple slices from the produce section to bring life to the appetizer dish. Alternatively, you can spice up your charcuterie board with unique produce like figs and cantaloupe. Many people also like to snack on something sweet with their cheese, so consider adding cubes of chocolate or sugary dried fruit from Costco's snack section.
When it comes to additional filler, Costco offers honey and a variety of jams, as well as pickled foods like olives and (of course) pickles. At the end of your grocery run, you'll have everything you need to assemble an impressive charcuterie board. Bon appétit!