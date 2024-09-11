Can You Buy A Charcuterie Board At Costco?

Going grocery shopping for a dinner party and need an easy appetizer? Many stores sell premade charcuterie boards just for these occasions; these often include prepped cheeses, deli meats, and a variety of antipasto like olives and pickles. Some may even have fruit, nuts, and small jars of jam and honey to help fill the board (the golden charcuterie rule? Arrange your big items first, then fill in the gaps). As for Costco, yes, the popular wholesale grocer does sell a basic take on a charcuterie board, but you might want to enhance it with other items sold in the store.

Costco is known for its affordable groceries and miscellaneous home items. The store sells inexpensive giant pies, mac and cheese with a saucy secret (namely its Alfredo-sauce base), and unique meal kits like shrimp tempura tacos. The store also sells non-food items like serving trays and boards, cooking appliances, and various furniture. With one stop at Costco, you can grab everything on your list for a dinner party, including main courses, sides, and all the items needed to pull together a stunning charcuterie board to impress your guests.

As of this writing, the store only offers a meat, cheese, and fruit board since, according to Reddit, it got rid of its meat and cheese platter. The new platter has cubes of cheddar and Gouda, salami, soppressata, and grapes. By picking up some additional treats like pretzels, honey, and chocolate-covered almonds, you can transform the basic platter into the charcuterie board of your dreams.

